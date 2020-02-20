Man accused of starting fire inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of starting a fire inside of a home.
Devin Adams, 18, allegedly set an ignitable liquid on fire and spread it throughout the hallway of a home in the 1300 block of Preston Street on Feb. 19, according to an arrest slip.
Two other people were inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported.
The building had minor damage.
Adams was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with arson and wanton endangerment.
