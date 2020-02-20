Missing dog returns to California owner after 2 years in Michigan

(WAVE) - A dog missing from California for two years was found in Michigan thanks to his microchip, according to a report.
“Snowball, a shepherd mix, went missing two years ago when his owner Laura Young was visiting Michigan in 2018,” the Clare County (Mich.) Review reported Thursday.
Not able to track Snowball, Young returned to California without her dog.
Snowball would meet Amy Early, a resident of Midland County (Mich.), who would begin to feed him regularly, the newspaper reported.
Eventually, Early would take him to a foster and adoption center for pets. That’s where the staff at Midland County Pit Stop would find a microchip.
Unfortunately, the microchip was not up to date, according to the newspaper report. The Pit Stop, however, was able to track down the ex-husband of the original owner, who gave Snowball to a shelter.
Eventually, the Pit Stop would connect with Young.
“I was honestly hoping somebody took him in and just never took him into a shelter and just fell in love with him,” Young said. “I just wanted to know that he was safe, and now that I know he can come back to me, I’m ecstatic.”
Snowball will make the trip back to California when he is medically healthy enough, the newspaper reported.
