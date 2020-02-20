Nwora scores 17 as #11 Cards crush the Orange 90-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The streak is over.
UofL snapped a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 90-66 win over Syracuse over Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards handled the trademark 2-3 zone of the Orange with ease, getting good looks from the opening possession.
Jordan Nwora returned to the starting lineup, after a one game absence, and responded with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Malik Williams got his first start of the season, and responded with 14 points and tied his career-high with 13 rebounds.
Freshman David Johnson started for the first time as a Card. He finished with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists and did not have a turnover for the second straight game.
Senior forward Dwayne Sutton got the scoring started with a three and scored 16 points to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. As a team UofL had 23 assists on 30 made field goals.
“I’m proud of our group, they won tonight’s game with their attitude and their mentality on Sunday night, on Monday and on Tuesday,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “I thought tonight the way we executed against Syracuse’s zone was a big factor of getting the shots that we got,”
UofL finished 10-24 from three.
The Cards improve to 22-5, 13-3 in the ACC. Syracuse falls to 14-12, 7-8.
UofL hosts North Carolina (10-16, 2-13) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
