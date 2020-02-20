Report: Seelbach Hilton Hotel planning expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Seelbach Hilton Hotel is looking to become significantly larger.
Louisville Business First reported Wednesday that the owners want to construct a new guest room tower that would include meeting space and a rooftop bar. It would go above the existing two-story ballroom space on the north side.
It would be an additional 30,000 square feet of space at the hotel located at Fourth Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The hotel owners are hoping to get a Certificate of Appropriateness permit from the city.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.