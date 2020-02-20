SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

The quiet pattern remains in tact with a southern system teasing us today. While it will turn colder tonight, it won’t be anything brutal. The weekend is actually looking really good at this point with highs in the 50s and a decent amount of sunshine Saturday and for at least part of Sunday.
Rain showers return late Sunday night into Monday.
The setup next week will be a complex one with (2) area of low pressures expected to pass through. One will likely be stronger than the other and that will make a difference on the wintry aspects.
For now, a weaker idea if favored with would mean some rain going to snow next Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor this one as it will take a few more days to iron out.
The video goes into more detail...
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.