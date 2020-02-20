Student hit by vehicle while walking to Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A high school student was hit by a vehicle while walking to school Thursday morning.
According to Jefferson County Public School officials, the Fern Creek High School student walks to school and was hit while crossing Ferndale Road by a vehicle that was turning out of the schools parking lot.
The student was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the student’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No additional information has been released.
