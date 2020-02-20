‘We lost a baby’: Mother’s family emotional after baby dies following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who Louisville Metro police said was drunk and high on drugs when she crashed her car with her infant, killing the child, inside has been arraigned.
Ebony Moore, 29, was arrested Wednesday on charges of manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence after officers who responded to the accident found her unconscious in her car, lying on top of her 3-month-old daughter, Charvi Scruggs.
Around 2 a.m., Moore hit a parked car near 32nd and Magnolia. She told police she was on ecstasy, cocaine, weed and alcohol.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Moore’s family after her arraignment Thursday. They said they didn't know anything happened until they turned on the news.
In court, it was revealed Moore was coming off of three days of partying.
Moore's family said they know how this situation looks, but also said this is a tragedy for their whole family and for Moore. They said Moore was an ideal mother but she started to change this summer when she moved back from Florida with Charvi's father.
The family said Moore has taken care of all her siblings after her parents died when she was a teenager and claimed the crash was a buildup of years of trauma and abuse.
According to her relatives, Moore started using drugs this summer when she got mixed in with the wrong crowd.
Moore also has a 3-year-old daughter who the family said is in the care of Child Protective Services.
"My sister is not a bad person at all we all fall short nobody’s perfect we are going to get through this we lost a baby,” Moore’s sister, Deneshia Blincoe, said. “We also have a 3-year-old here and we have to stay strong for her. We have to get through this."
It was stated in court Charvi died from asphyxiation. During her court appearance, Moore said she felt like she was going to faint and had to be assisted out by officers. Her family also said Moore has a history of mental illness and has been suicidal in the past.
Moore’s bond was raised to $100,000 from $10,000. She is expected back in court on March 2.
