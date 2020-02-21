Behind the Forecast: How inversions affect everything from fog to smog

Inversions can dictate how clouds form, types of precipitation, and visibility. An inversion is a Tupperware lid for the atmosphere; it limits the upward movement of air from lower parts of the atmosphere. Air pollutants, smoke, and dust aren't able to be dispersed throughout the atmosphere. This accumulation of particulates can cause reduced visibility and even health issues for those with breathing ailments. Convection (the movement of heat throughout the atmosphere) is also limited. Limited convection keeps clouds from growing high enough to produce precipitation. Since air is colder near the bottom of an inversion, fog usually forms there.