Chris Mack named to late-season Coach of the Year watch list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL basketball coach Chris Mack is one of 15 coaches on the late-season watch list for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
In his second season at the helm, Mack has led the 11th-ranked Cardinals to a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 ACC mark. UofL sits atop the league with just four conference games remaining in the regular season.
The Cards welcome North Carolina to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Louisville is among the national leaders in three-point field goal percentage (.384, 11th in the nation), field goal percentage defense (.385, 16th), rebounding margin (+6.6, 19th) and scoring margin (+11.4, 21st). Louisville ranks among the nation’s top 35 teams in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and stands at No. 9 in the nation in the NCAA’s NET rankings.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is the only other ACC coach on the watch list.
The others are:
+ Patrick Chambers, Penn State
+ Scott Drew, Baylor
+ Brian Dutcher, San Diego State
+ Mark Few, Gonzaga
+ Anthony Grant, Dayton
+ Bob Huggins, West Virginia
+ Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa
+ LaVall Jordan, Butler
+ Greg McDermott, Creighton
+ Bruce Pearl, Auburn
+ Steve Pikiell, Rutgers
+ Brad Underwood; Illinois
+ Kevin Willard, Seton Hall
