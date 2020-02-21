Dead potbellied pig found dumped in Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking for answers after a dead, potbellied pig was discovered in Shawnee Park.
Possibly someone’s pet, the animal was found Thursday afternoon and was missing its ears.
“I just noticed it was missing its ear flaps,” Katherine Watts said after finding the animal with a dog bed and blanket nearby. “And it just, it was devastating. Honestly, I couldn’t look at it any longer.”
Watts took two photos from a distance and posted them on social media.
“I couldn’t bear to photograph her gory amputations up close,” Watts wrote on Facebook. “I had the decency to at least cover her open eyes with her blanket, but couldn’t do any more besides make phone calls and tell her story.”
Louisville Metro Animal Services spokeswoman Teeya Barnes confirmed the animal was missing its ears but appeared to have no other injuries.
The animal’s body was sent to the University of Kentucky for examination to determine a possible cause of death.
Animal welfare advocate Tara Bassett encouraged the public to come forward with any information.
“If you know people who could possibly have done this,” Bassett said, “if you see something say something.”
