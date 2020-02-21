Flames shooting out of roof of building in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the 100 block of Spring Street Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the fire started just before 3:30 p.m.
About 25 firefighters were still working the blaze at about 4:15 p.m.
A tweet from the Jeffersonville Fire Department indicated the fire was contained to the top floor of the three-story building.
No injuries have been reported.
It’s not clear what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
