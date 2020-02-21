Flames shooting out of roof of building in Jeffersonville

WAVE 3 News confirmed the fire started just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Spring Street. (Photo: Jeffersonville Fire Department) (Source: Jeffersonville Fire Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 4:29 PM
No injuries were reported in Friday's fire.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the 100 block of Spring Street Friday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the fire started just before 3:30 p.m.

About 25 firefighters were still working the blaze at about 4:15 p.m.

A tweet from the Jeffersonville Fire Department indicated the fire was contained to the top floor of the three-story building.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

