FORECAST: Decent weekend before an active week

- Space Station Visible Early Saturday (6:52AM)
- Active weather with multiple systems to monitor next week.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Friday Evening! If you're headed out expect the clear skies overnight as temperatures fall through the 30s and into the 20s (teens for some) by morning.
Look for the International Space Station in the sky over the Louisville area at 6:52 a.m. Saturday.
Ready for some milder weather? Saturday brings another day with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 50s! A few clouds may push in for a few Saturday night, but many will remain clear and not as cold. Lows will go just below freezing.
High clouds will slowly increase into the afternoon on Sunday but we'll stay dry until after sunset. It'll be another nice day with highs ranging from 55-60 degrees.
We will be tracking three systems next week. It will be the second one next Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.