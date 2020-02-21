FORECAST: Frigid Friday morning; milder weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a frigid start to Friday with morning temperatures in the teens.
Sunshine will warm us into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Under clear skies, lows slide into the upper teens and low 20s again tonight. =
Look for the International Space Station in the sky over the Louisville area at 6:52 am Saturday!
Saturday features plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Highs tomorrow will max out near 50°.
Clouds begin to increase Saturday night, but it will remain dry. Expect lows near 30 degrees.
Clouds continue to increase Sunday but most of the day looks dry. Highs Sunday top out in the mid to upper 50s.
Our next system moves in overnight Sunday into Monday with rain returning to the area.
