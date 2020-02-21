FORECAST: Lots of sunshine and milder

- Active weather with multiple systems to monitor next week.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gorgeous Saturday on tap for the region! Expect abundant sunshine and a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.
Some high level clouds will begin to stream into the area overnight, but it will remain dry and not as cold. Lows will drop into the low 30s. Clouds will increase through the day on Sunday filtering the sunshine, but we’ll stay dry until after sunset. It’ll be another nice day with highs ranging from 55-60 degrees.
Showers will increase after midnight into sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side Sunday night with lows in the low 40s.
We will be tracking (3) systems next week. It will be the second one next Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.
