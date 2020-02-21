Holocaust survivor recounts living in concentration camp, moving to America at Christian Academy

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – Christian Academy of Indiana students were reminded of the harsh realities of the Holocaust by someone who suffered through it herself.
Friday, World War II German concentration camp survivor Anna Johnson shared her life story with students at Christian Academy.
Johnson said she was just 10 years old when Germans occupied Latvia and her family was ripped from their home and sent to a concentration camp.
Miraculously, Johnson’s family survived after years of neglect, starvation and torture and immigrated to America after the war.
Karlyn Denny listened to Johnson’s account and told WAVE 3 News the holocaust survivor’s message will stay with her for a long time.
"Just be kind to everyone because you don't know their story,” Denny said. “You don't know what's happened in their life. Being kind can just be so good for everyone and just prevent anything like that from ever happening again."
Johnson now calls Louisville home.
