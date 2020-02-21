Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Review ordered of Indiana's Lake Michigan shore damage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is telling state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high water ahead of possibly seeking federal assistance. The order announced Thursday comes as several lakeshore communities have already declared local beach erosion emergencies. State officials have declined to declare a state emergency, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wanted a new review after viewing the shoreline by helicopter on Sunday. State Senator Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes called Holcomb’s action “long overdue.” Michigan officials say that state has seen millions of dollars in road damage from the Great Lakes' high levels.
DELIVERY DRIVER KILLINGS-FINES
2 Gary pizza parlors fined for not reporting fatal shootings
GARY, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined two Gary pizza parlors for failing to report the on-the-job shooting deaths of two delivery drivers slain last fall during armed robberies in the northwestern Indiana city. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Rico's Pizza $750 and Luigi’s Pizzeria $1,500 for not reporting the work-related deaths. Sixty-year-old Phillip Hearne of Gary was shot to death in his vehicle on Oct. 26 while making a delivery for Rico’s Pizza. Thirty-year-old David J. Shelton of Portage was shot dead on Nov. 24 in a botched robbery while making a delivery for Luigi’s Pizzeria.
CUSTER FAIR RELOCATES
Custer Fair moving to Indiana after dispute with Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago arts festival that’s been held for nearly a half-century is moving to northwestern Indiana following a dispute with Evanston officials. Tammy Szostek organizes the Custer Fair with her husband. She tells the Chicago Sun-Times the festival's move from Evanston to Whiting, Indiana, comes after Evanston officials sabotaged the event’s attendance numbers last year, leaving the festival in debt to the city. She says the two-day festival’s attendance dropped to less than 10,000 last year after previously averaging about 85,000 annually. Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty says the street fair had many issues, including organizers’ failure to pay the city and their non-profit partners.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-SHOOTINGS
4 Indiana teens charged in fatal shooting of 3 men, 1 woman
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say four young men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of three men and a woman found slain in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment. Three 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old were charged Wednesday with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Authorities say the four victims were slain during a Feb. 5 robbery. The suspects are scheduled for initial hearings on Thursday afternoon. According to an affidavit, a witness who was at the apartment that night described young men in hoodies, including one who appeared to be looking around the house, before the attack happened.
AP-US-INDIANA-COUNCILMAN-ISLAMOPHOBIC-POSTS
Indiana official 'sorry' for Islamophobic posts won't resign
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana councilman whose predecessor resigned after posting Islamophobic comments online says he will not step down following backlash for sharing similar views on Facebook. The Howard County Republican Party selected Roger Stewart to replace Greg Jones on the Kokomo Common Council. Jones resigned Jan. 17 after his Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts from 2015 came to light. Stewart shared a post on his Facebook that said Muslims can leave the country if they don't follow the law. He told the Kokomo Tribune on Tuesday that he's sorry for what he said and that he won't resign.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IOWA
Bernie Sanders' campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie. In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points. The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner based on the available information, as the results may still not be fully accurate and are still subject to the recount.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana panel backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to ban drivers from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads is advancing in the state Legislature. A state Senate committee voted 8-1 Tuesday to endorse the bill that only permits cellphone use with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. Tina Smith of Indianapolis testified from a wheelchair about how she and her husband had stopped their motorcycle along a road when they were hit by a minivan whose driver was looking at a cellphone. Each lost a leg in the crash. Smith echoed other supporters of a ban who compared it to the impact of speed limits and laws requiring seat belt use on making highways safer.
INDIANA BEACH-CLOSURE
Longtime Indiana amusement park closes gates after 94 years
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana amusement park that entertained generations of visitors with rides, midway attractions and lakeside concerts for nearly a century has closed, park officials say, citing the park's disappointing performance. Indiana Beach, which opened in 1926, offered roller coasters and other rides from its lakeside site on Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette. The park was long known for its slogan and jingle, “There’s more than corn in Indiana.” But WLFI-TV reports park officials confirmed that it had been shuttered in a statement issued Wednesday, a day after news of the closure broke, saying “this was not a decision entered into lightly."