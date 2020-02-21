Man attacked victim helping him move stove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of attacking someone he asked to help him.
Michael Looker, 56, asked the victim for help to move a stove and said he would pay him a few dollars around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, according to an arrest slip.
While Looker and the victim were pushing the stove in an alleyway in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road the stove started to fall off the cart. Police said the victim attempted to stop the stove from falling. While he was doing that Looker hit the victim in the head with a hard object and knocked him on the ground. Looker then demanded the victim to give him money.
Police located Looker and he was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.
