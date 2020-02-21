Nearly 2 dozen car break-ins reported in two-week period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning the public to be aware after nearly two dozen car break-ins were reported in one area of Louisville in just two weeks.
Since Feb. 2, there have been a total of 21 car break-ins; only four of the cars were unlocked. Detective Shane Stewart told WAVE 3 News 15 of the break-ins happened just in the last week.
“This obviously is more than we usually have,” Stewart said.
The crime map shows it's happening all over Central and East Louisville, from reports in Cherokee Park to Seneca Park and to various church parking lots and other busy areas. One church confirmed to WAVE 3 News they had a car break in a few weeks ago during service, and now they're monitoring and looking into how they can better protect their congregation.
“Anywhere where your vehicle is, there's going to be several vehicles where they will be left unattended for an extended period of time, that's where we're having issues,” Stewart said.
Stewart said it doesn’t appear the thieves are looking for anything specific.
“It looks like they're just taking what they see in the car,” Stewart said. “So, if it's visible, they are busting out the window, or checking door handles, getting inside and taking what is visible.”
Thieves are taking anything from wallets to keys, backpacks, laptops and guns.
Police said the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family is lock your cars, and it’s important to make sure you put any valuables in the trunk of your car, too.
