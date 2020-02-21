Pet oxygen masks donated to Middletown firefighters

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Middletown Fire Department was gifted life-saving tools Thursday.
To help save the lives of pets pulled out of fires, the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association delivered pet oxygen masks to the fire station.
The masks come in three sizes for different sized cats and dogs.
“The humans know to leave the house, get out of the house. The pets don't know that,” Dr. Sam Vaugh with the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association said. “They tend to hide or cower somewhere. You gotta do a job to search for them if you know they're in there.”
The Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association is planning to donate pet oxygen masks to other area fire departments as well.
