Shook’s Double Double Paces Cards

Louisville: Evans and Balogun both shook off injuries and returned to the game. Evans was fouled by Lahtinen late in the third while hitting a 3 and stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes with a sore left foot. After getting it re-taped, Evans returned to hit a 3 that pushed the lead to 12. Balogun collided with a Georgia Tech player and hit the floor with a right leg injury. She returned later and quickly hit a 14-foot pull-up jumper to make it 21-14.