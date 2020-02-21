SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

While it is chilly out, the trend over the next few days is a warmer one for us. In fact, a really NICE weekend ahead!
Our next system looks to hold off until Sunday night with Monday morning more likely to introduce the main rain chance.
The Monday system will be (1) of (3) systems we’ll be tracking next week.
MONDAY-TUESDAY: Rain system. Temps in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Rain to Snow. Strong wind gusts. Temperatures crash. Flagged as an Alert Day for the changeable weather conditions from morning to evening. Too early to discuss specifics on the snowfall portion.
NEXT FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Another quick-hitting system that has a rain or snow chance at this time. The track is still in question.
The video is jammed packed with more info today.
