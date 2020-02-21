Southern Indiana child care provider charged with recklessness

Regina M. Sabens, 49, of Salem, is charged with reckless supervision by a child care provider. (Source: Washington County, Indiana Jail)
By Charles Gazaway | February 21, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:53 PM

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County, Indiana child care provider has been charged after a battery investigation.

Regina M. Sabens, 49, of Salem, is charged with reckless supervision by a child care provider. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Indiana State Police, the Sellersburg post was contacted by Salem police in December to assist in a possible battery case involving a two-year-old child. The child was in the care of Sabens at the Learning Center Preschool and Childcare in Salem.

Following a review of the evidence by the Washington County Prosecutor, the charge was filed against Sabens was filed.

