West Point Independent School District to merge with Hardin Co. Schools

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – West Point Independent School is officially merging with Hardin County Schools.
A Hardin County Schools press release was issued to WAVE 3 News Thursday evening regarding the merger, revealing the West Point Board of Education approved an agreement with Hardin at its meeting on Tuesday.
The 150-year-old West Point School has been open since 1846, but low enrollment led to financial issues for the school in recent years. WAVE 3 News reported last month that the school only had about 140 students total in pre-K through eighth grade.
The official merger begins July 1, 2020, and student school assignments are as follows:
- Pre-K and Kindergarten students from West Point are attending North Park Elementary School
- First through fifth grade students from West Point are attending Vine Grove Elementary School
- Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from West Point are attending James T. Alton Middle School
- Ninth grade students are attending North Hardin High School
“This entire process has been about putting children first,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “We know that this has been an emotional time for students, families and staff of West Point Independent School. We want everyone involved to know that our district will take excellent care of everyone involved and will make this transition as seamless as possible.”
The press release regarding the West Point-Hardin County Schools merger is attached below.
