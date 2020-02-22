Adult supervision will be required at nighttime Preston Crossing movie showings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teenagers will no longer be able to see movies unsupervised past 8:00 p.m. at Cinemark’s Preston Crossing location starting March 6.
A Cinemark representative has told WAVE 3 News that Cinemark at Preston Crossing will update its admission policy. Anyone under the age of 17 is required to be accompanied by an adult for showings after 8:00 p.m.
The representative says the new policy will ensure “the best possible entertainment environment for all moviegoers".
Cinemark Mall St. Matthews also enforces an adult supervision policy, while Cinemark Tinseltown does not.
