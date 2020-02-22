Champions Park could be home of National Women’s Soccer League team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Champions Park could soon be the new home for Louisville’s new National Women’s Soccer League Team.
Proof Louisville FC is in the process of negotiating a lease for part of Champions Park, which has sat unused since 2018.
The park turned into a muddy mess during Bourbon and Beyond that year; the Louder than Life Festival had to be canceled altogether due to the mud.
The women’s team plans to develop soccer facilities in that area that could also be used by local youth leagues.
