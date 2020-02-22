Funeral held for mother and daughter killed in Missouri crash

Kacey McCaw, 12, and her mother, Carrie McCaw, 44, along with Rhyan Prather, 12, and her mother, Lesley Prather, 40, died February 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri. (Source: KIVA)
February 22, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A funeral was held Friday for a mother and daughter, two of four people killed on Valentine’s Day in a crash near Saint Louis.

During Friday’s procession for Lesley and Ryhan Prather, first responders lined the streets. Lesley Prather was a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for nearly four years.

The service was held at Southeast Christian Church. The procession traveled to the Calvary Cemetery for a private burial.

