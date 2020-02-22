Funeral held for mother and daughter killed in Missouri crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A funeral was held Friday for a mother and daughter, two of four people killed on Valentine’s Day in a crash near Saint Louis.
During Friday’s procession for Lesley and Ryhan Prather, first responders lined the streets. Lesley Prather was a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for nearly four years.
The service was held at Southeast Christian Church. The procession traveled to the Calvary Cemetery for a private burial.
