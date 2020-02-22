Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 106-98 victory over the New York Knicks in their return from the All-Star break. Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their second straight. Victor Oladipo finished with eight points in the first game since his minutes restriction was lifted. But Oladipo, in just his eighth game after returning from a year absence with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, didn't play in the fourth quarter. Bobby Portis scored 19 points and RJ Barrett had 17 for the Knicks.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR will race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway without Ryan Newman in the field for the first time since the 2002 season opener. He is still recovering from his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500. His streak of 649 consecutive starts will end Sunday. His fellow competitors are still processing the accident and the reminder of the dangers in motorsports. NASCAR's last fatality in a Cup Series race was Dale Earnhardt in 2001.