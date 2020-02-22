Injures ‘life-threatening’ for 2 involved in I-71 crash

Crews are working a rollover accident at the 8 mile marker just past I-265. (Source: Trimarc)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:58 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News a male driver and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after their vehicle drifted off the road and overcorrected on I-71 before overturning several times on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the 8 mile marker just past I-265.

Traffic had to be being diverted off I-71 South to the Gene Snyder Freeway for three hours.

The investigation is being conducted by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

