Injuries ‘life-threatening’ for 2 involved in I-71 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News a male driver and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after their vehicle drifted off the road and overcorrected on I-71 before overturning several times on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the 8 mile marker just past I-265.
Traffic had to be being diverted off I-71 South to the Gene Snyder Freeway for three hours.
The investigation is being conducted by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
