Legendary stallion A.P. Indy dies at 31

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WAVE) – A.P. Indy, one of the world’s greatest stallions, passed away Friday at his longtime home at Lane’s End Farm near Versailles, Kentucky.
The son of Seattle Slew could not race in the Derby or Preakness at age three because of an injury, but he won the Belmont Stakes on his way to winning the Breeders Cup and Horse of the Year.
A.P. Indy went on to have a legendary stallion career with a $300,000 stud fee, producing Horses like Bernardini, Mineshaft, and Rags to Riches.
He died at 31 years old, which is uncommonly old for a thoroughbred.
