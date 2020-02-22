Louisville golfer and hall-of-famer Don Fightmaster dies at 87

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Don Fightmaster, famous one-armed championship golfer from Louisville, has died at 87 on Thursday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Fightmaster was born in Louisville on June 13, 1932 and was a graduate from Male High School. He earned a Bachelors Degree at the University of Louisville, with a Masters degree from Indiana University.
He served in the US Air Force in the 1950s, where he lost his left arm in a jeep accident.
Fightmaster continued golfing and won many awards and championships, including winning the International One-Armed Golf Tournament twice, the National One-Armed Golf Tournament seven times, and the International Senior One-Arm Tournament in Scotland.
In Louisville, Fightmaster founded the Don Fightmaster Foundation for Exceptional Children in 1979, benefiting local children with special needs. The Don Fightmaster Golf Outing has been a part of the Kentucky Derby Festival for more than 10 years.
From there, Fightmaster went on to become one of the founders of the North American One-Arm Golfer Association in 2008, where the Fightmaster Cup was created.
Fightmaster was inducted into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame in 1998. He was also inducted into the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame, Male High School Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Fightmaster. Visitation will be Monday, February 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home on Shelbyville Road. Fightmaster will be buried at Cave Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.
