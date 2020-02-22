New Albany firefighters rescue two from rollover vehicle accident

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters from the New Albany Fire Department were able to rescue two people trapped inside a minivan after an accident Friday afternoon.
The fire department was called to the interchange of I-265 and I-64 around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on a report of a motor vehicle accident, according to a Facebook post.
Once they arrived, they found a minivan that had left the roadway, overturned, and fell down into an embankment. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle with significant injuries.
Pictures posted by the New Albany Fire Department shows them setting up a rope system to stabilize the vehicle from falling further down the embankment. Firefighters were able to get the victims out of the vehicle and bring them up the hill to EMS units.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital. Details of the injuries are unknown at the moment.
The accident is still under investigation by the New Albany Police Department.
