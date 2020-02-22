Paducah man arrested after stealing metal to sell for recycling

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on theft and drug charges after stealing metal to sell back to a metal recycling business.
55-year-old Terry Sullenger from Paducah, was arrested on Saturday, charged with various theft and drug-related charges.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a business in the 4700 block of Noble Road around 10:00 a.m. Saturday regarding an in-progress theft. A suspect was reported as stealing metal from behind a business and fleeing in a truck.
The truck was found by police at a nearby metal recycling plant. Sullenger was seen unloading the stolen metal. Officers learned that a previous load of metal was already taken from the business and paid out to Sullenger.
Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was found in Sullenger’s truck at the time of the arrest.
Sullenger was arrested and booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
