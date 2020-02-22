2 rescued after minivan crashes at bottom of embankment in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – First responders in Floyd County rescued two people who were trapped after a minivan went off the road Friday afternoon near the I-265 and I-64 interchange.
The crash happened around 2 p.m.
The New Albany Fire Department posted photos online showing the car at the bottom of the embankment.
The two people rescued are reported to have significant injuries. They were brought up the hill using a rope system before being transported to University of Louisville hospital for treatment.
It has not been revealed what caused the crash.
