Sisters arrested for stealing more than $10,000 in goods from Jeffersonville Kroger

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Two women were arrested and charged for reportedly stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Jeffersonville Kroger and trying to resell it in Louisville.
Two sisters, Sara Dunn and Gloria Walcott, are accused of going to the Kroger in Jeffersonville on four separate occasions in September 2019 with Dunn’s 12-year-old daughter.
Jeffersonville Police reported they would go to the self-scan area, pay for a few items, and leave with other unpaid merchandise. They would use their Kroger rewards cards at checkout, which police were able to use to confirm their purchase history.
Kroger Loss Prevention confirmed the women were caught on surveillance video.
Dunn and Walcott allegedly went to Wholesalejim's, a secondhand retailer, where they tried to resell the Kroger items.
A representative from Wholesalejim’s did not provide a comment for this story.
Eventually, warrants were issued for Walcott and Dunn’s arrests.
They’re facing two felony counts each. On top of theft charges, the two are also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
