Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Columbus, Indiana on Friday afternoon.
Lester Burbrink, 81, has been reported missing by the Columbus Police Department.
Burbrink is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray or brown jacket, dark hat, and driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna with Indiana tags.
He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812) 379-1689.
