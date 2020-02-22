Strategies abound as West Louisville Chess Club prepares children for upcoming tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re just a few weeks away from March, but the tournament that these athletes are preparing for isn’t basketball.
Like any other sport, chess take a certain skill set. There’s a learning curve. And also a little smack talk.
For father-daughter duo Bryan and Carly McFarland, chess is a family affair.
“A lot of strategies, she’s taught me, so I didn’t know them myself," father Bryan McFarland said.
Carly is part of the West Louisville Chess Club, which practices inside the Louisville Urban League.
Bryan says he’s playing the role of involved parent.
“Any time I can spend with her, it helps us," McFarland said. "I love spending time with her, and this is something we do at home, so we both kind of help each other.”
Playing at home, Carly says her dad helps her out.
“He can teach me new stuff," Carly said. "Even without being here, I still am learning.”
For the West Louisville Chess Club, it’s their last practice before an upcoming tournament in Cincinnati.
Carly said chess club is a fun place to be.
“There’s a lot of people that teach you stuff that you don’t know, and you just get to connect with everybody," Carly said.
“It brings that camaraderie. You learn to help out each other." Bryan said.
J. Michael Brown, a representative from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Office was in attendance as well to provide words of encouragement to the children.
“You just heard one of the coaches say, you go into this battle with your brain, and that’s all you need to win," Brown said. “And what we’re seeing out here is young people develop their brains and those brains will make them winners for the rest of their lives.”
As for Carly and Bryan, their games are staying competitive, even if they can’t agree on who’s winning.
“Me. It’s kind of 50/50," Bryan said. "She keeps me on my toes.”
The Queen City Classic Regional Chess Tournament will take place in Cincinnati on February 28th and 29th.
