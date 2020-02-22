Suspect hit with new charges in Teressa McCoy murder case

Larry Sauer, 35, has been arrested in connection to the 2017 deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez. (Source: Courtesy: LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 21, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man charged in connection to a 2017 double murder in Louisville is facing two new indictments.

Jefferson County court documents show Larry Sauer, 35, is charged with one count of complicity to murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Sauer was originally arrested and charged in December 2019 on two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.

On December 26, 2017, McCoy was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts of Louisville on Strawberry Lane.

Gamez was reported missing a few days later. His body has not been found.

