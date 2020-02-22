Suspect hit with new charges in Teressa McCoy murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man charged in connection to a 2017 double murder in Louisville is facing two new indictments.
Jefferson County court documents show Larry Sauer, 35, is charged with one count of complicity to murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
- Charges dropped against suspect in double murder; attorneys say LMPD investigators misinterpreted DNA results
- 2 murders, a drug ring and who paid a murder suspect’s $500,000 bond
- Victim’s family responds to suspect in murder case posting $500,000 full cash bond
- Second arrest made in 2017 double murder case
- 2nd suspect indicted in 2017 double murder; family remembers victims
- Man arrested in connection to 2017 double murder
- Young mother left for dead along industrial road
Sauer was originally arrested and charged in December 2019 on two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.
On December 26, 2017, McCoy was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts of Louisville on Strawberry Lane.
Gamez was reported missing a few days later. His body has not been found.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.