Bellarmine grabs easy road win at Maryville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -ST. LOUIS ( Bellarmine Univ. Release )
The Bellarmine Knights made a strong opening statement and went on to close out the Maryville Saints 77-59 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Moloney Arena. Playing stifling defense on one end and using crisp passing on the other end, the Knights ran out to a 43-16 halftime lead. With the large cushion, the Knights may have seen their intensity drop a bit in the second half but held off a hard-charging Maryville team for an 18-point victory. In the opening 20 minutes, Bellarmine converted 16 of 24 shots (66.6%) and challenged practically every Maryville shot to hold the Saints to just 26.3 percent shooting. After the break, the Knights kept up their unselfish play which translated to 26 assists on 30 made baskets for the game. However, on the defensive end, Bellarmine couldn’t find an answer for freshman Owen Long, who poured in 26 points on the night with 21 coming in the second period.
Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport said the defensive effort helped set the tone for the game. “(Maryville) only made five baskets in the first half, and at the under eight timeout, they only had two, and they were both bad shots,” he said. “To our kids’ credit, we took great care of business. The second half defensively...they just took us one on one, but we outrebound them 29-20; they only got three offensive rebounds; we had 26 assists for 30 baskets; the team played a great game.”
Individually-speaking, sophomore Pedro Bradshaw turned in one of his most complete games as a Knight, dropping in 14 points, dishing out six assists, and hauling in eight rebounds. “He was everywhere,” Davenport said of Bradshaw, “That was a heck of a basketball game.” Tying Bradshaw for team-high scoring honors was CJ Fleming, who made six of seven field goals including a 2-for-3 performance from 3-point land.
Dylan Penn also played a complete game with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Knights improve to 19-6, 12-6 GLVC with today’s win while the Saints fall to 5-20, 1-17 GLVC. Bellarmine closes out its regular season at home this coming week, taking on Southern Indiana on Thursday before hosting McKendree for senior day on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.