Bellarmine grabs easy road win at Maryville

The Bellarmine Knights made a strong opening statement and went on to close out the Maryville Saints 77-59 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Moloney Arena. Playing stifling defense on one end and using crisp passing on the other end, the Knights ran out to a 43-16 halftime lead. With the large cushion, the Knights may have seen their intensity drop a bit in the second half but held off a hard-charging Maryville team for an 18-point victory. In the opening 20 minutes, Bellarmine converted 16 of 24 shots (66.6%) and challenged practically every Maryville shot to hold the Saints to just 26.3 percent shooting. After the break, the Knights kept up their unselfish play which translated to 26 assists on 30 made baskets for the game. However, on the defensive end, Bellarmine couldn’t find an answer for freshman Owen Long, who poured in 26 points on the night with 21 coming in the second period.