Cards cruise past Tar Heels, 72-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cards built a 13 point halftime and then stayed in control to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-55 Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L was led by Jordan Nwora’s 18 points and Malik Williams who added 17.
Louisville closed out the first half on an 11-2 run. The Cards’ Fresh Kimble was part of the spree as he scored all four of his points in the final minute of the half, as U of L came away with a 36-23 lead at intermission.
In the second half, Louisvlle put together another run to put the game out of reach. Dwayne Sutton’s driving slam put the Cards up 15. Minutes later, Nwora connected on back-to-back treys and the Heels were down 47 to 23.
"I thought for the most part we were pretty good today, " said Cards’ head coach Chris Mack. " Jordan hit some shots and it was really good to see him rebound." Nwora hauled in eleven rebounds versus the Tar Heels.
North Carolina played short-handed as one of their starters, Garrison Brooks, missed the game with an illness.
10th ranked Louisville improved to 23-5 while the Tar Heels dipped to 10-17.
Next up for the Cards, a key Monday night showdown against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.
