FORECAST: Clouds increase Sunday, rain follows

- Mild and breezy Sunday
- Rain returns on Monday
- Rain to snow on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect some high clouds to move through overnight, but overall mostly clear. It won’t be as cold as the last few nights thanks to a light southerly wind holding temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds will increase through the day Sunday creating filtered sunshine, especially by the afternoon. It will be mild and breezy at times with high temperatures ranging 55-60 degrees.
Showers will increase after midnight into sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side Sunday night with lows in the low 40s. Widespread light to steady rain expected on Monday. It will be a breezy day with highs in the lower 50s.
We will be tracking another system on Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.
