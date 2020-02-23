FORECAST: Mild with more clouds Today, rain Monday

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor.
By Justin Logan | February 21, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 7:43 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mild and breezy Sunday
  • Rain returns on Monday
  • Rain to snow on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild and breezy with increasing clouds across the region Today. High temperatures will range from 55-60 degrees. Showers become likely after midnight into sunrise on Monday. Temperatures Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows in the low 40s.

Periods of rain likely on Monday. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain becomes more scattered Monday evening into Monday night. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees or remain steady.

We will be tracking a system on Wednesday that could feature some travel impacts with rain to snow. An Alert Day has been posted to bring awareness to this system and to stay close to future weather updates.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020

