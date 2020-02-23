Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 trying to push their way into the playoff picture. Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville. The Predators are a point behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand on Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg each scored to open the shoootout. Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus with Ryan keeping the shootout going until Grimaldi ended it.