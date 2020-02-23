Hillview community rallies together to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - One local student from the Hillview community dreamed of getting an all-inclusive playground built for a Bullitt County elementary school. Now organizations have stepped in and funds are being raised to make those dreams a reality.
Abby Roeller was featured in the Shepherdsville newspaper Pioneer News back in December, talking in front of the Bullitt County Public School Board to present plans for a handicap-accessible playground for the Overdale Elementary campus near the Hillview Community Center gym.
The playground is being built in honor of Abby’s cousin, Jesse Schott, who died in 2018 after battling brain cancer.
Abby’s goal was to create a playground in the area that allows students otherwise unable to play to be included and have fun.
The new playground would be wheelchair-accessible with ramps and rubber floor matting, as well as sensory items for children to explore and experience.
Several groups have helped step in to help get the playground built. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area and Kendyl and Friends Foundation are two non-profit organizations that is working with the Roeller family to raise funds.
On Sunday, the first fundraiser for the playground was hosted at the Hillview Government Center. People in the community had a chance to win items that were donated by the community, and to play games of Bunco with profits going towards the playground.
Family members had a chance to talk with the community, where they could see the excitement building.
“They are very excited to know that they are going to be able to get to play here in our community, and not have to travel at least a half hour away to have to find a different place to play," Denise Roeller, Abby’s mother said.
In addition to the funds raised by the community Sunday, a surprise donation was given by the grandparents of Jesse Schott. The donation will help get a wheelchair swing installed in the playground in honor of Jesse.
