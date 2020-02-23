Indiana University football player arrested after alleged assault

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Bloomington Police arrested Indiana University tight end Peyton Hendershot after fighting with a woman at her residence Saturday night.
According to a report from WTHR, Bloomington Police officers responded to a call of an assault on progress at 11:12 p.m. on South Brandon Court.
The victim, a 22-year-old female, said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Peyton Hendershot, had left her residence after taking her cell phone from her and assaulting her.
The victim claimed that Hendershot offered to take her laundry and wash it for her. She fell asleep, and when he returned to her residence later that evening he knocked loudly on her door and windows. She noticed he left her laundry on the front porch and drove away.
She said when the she apologized through text about being asleep, Hendershot sent several angry texts about not answering and claiming infidelity. Hendershot returned to the residence uninvited, where the victim said he grabbed her cell phone and wouldn’t return it. She said that at one point, he grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall. Police noted the redness to the victim’s neck.
Hendershot then walked towards the front door, threw her phone into the kitchen breaking the screen, and then left. Victim said that she retrieved her phone and called police.
Police found Hendershot at his residence, where he was arrested and charged with residential entry, domestic battery, criminal conversion and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Monroe County Jail.
