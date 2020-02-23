Louisville Democratic Party Chair J. Russell Lloyd dies at 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Democratic Party announced J. Russell Lloyd, the Chairman of the Executive Board, died on Sunday morning.
Lloyd was a Louisville native and graduated from Ballard High School. He also earned a doctorate from the University of Louisville.
He was elected as the Democratic Party Chair in the 2016 Party reorganization. He ran the voter protection hotline for several years in Jefferson County and was an advocate for voters whose rights were being challenged.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Russell Lloyd," Virginia Woodward, Vice and Acting Chair of the Board said in a release. "Russell has been the chair since 2016 and brought incredible leadership to the Louisville Democratic Party. He led us through strategic planning, which I see as the beginning of the successes we had in 2018 where we flipped 2 state house seats and the historic turnout in 2019 in Jefferson County that elected Governor Beshear.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
