Louisville man arrested after breaking into victim’s home armed with multiple knives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested Saturday after breaking down the front door of a victim’s home armed with multiple weapons and a backpack of burglary tools.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call of a break-in in progress in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Victim said the suspect was armed with a knife and kicking the front door.
When police arrived on scene, they found the front door broken and the subject, 33-year-old Andrew Fulner, screaming and kicking in an door in the house. The victim and witnesses were barricaded behind the door.
The officers entered the home and apprehended the suspect. Fulner was armed with several knives and had a screwdriver in his hand. Investigation revealed that Fulner also had multiple burglary tools in his backpack along with drug paraphernalia.
The victim said that she did not know Fulner and claimed that he said he would rape and kill her.
Fulner has been booked at Metro Corrections and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is set for February 24.
