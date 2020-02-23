Participants chill for a cause at Louisville Polar Plunge 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After debuting at its new home last year, Louisville’s Polar Plunge invited participants back to the Texas Roadhouse on Shelbyville Road Saturday to take a dip in a cold pool for a charitable cause.
The event was previously held in the Ohio River, but was moved last year due to weather and water conditions.
This year, around 700 participants took a dip in the pool set up outside the Shelbyville Road Texas Roadhouse to benefit Special Olympics Kentucky.
Each participant raises money as they plunge to support athletes in the Special Olympics, providing training and competition opportunities, health screenings and community building programs.
Last year, more than $430,000 was raised by Polar Plungers in the state of Kentucky, and have raised more than $8.5 million in the 22-year history of the event.
So far this year, over $130,000 was raised in the Louisville Polar Plunge. Donations are still being accepted for Special Olympics Kentucky by visiting the Louisville Polar Plunge website.
