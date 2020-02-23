Shepherdsville woman looking to track down priceless go-kart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heartbroken Shepherdsville woman is trying to track down a priceless keepsake taken from her earlier this week.
She believes thieves snuck onto her property Tuesday or Wednesday and made off with the memento.
“I’d rather they stole my car, than to steal that. I can’t replace that,” Debora Mudd said.
The thieves took a rare antique 1920 ‘Model A’ go-kart. Mudd says only about 200 were ever made. Mudd says she’s gotten some offers on it before, but she would never sell it. It’s not just an old toy to her. She had it tucked away on a wooded hillside in an unsuspecting barn.
“It had been sitting here for 19 and a half years, it sat back here and nobody ever bothered it,” Mudd said.
The vintage go-kart had been in her family for 30 years. Memories of her children smiling and laughing, tearing across the yard, embedded deep in its worn down treads.
“It was better than a motorcycle to them, they had the best time of their life,” Mudd said. Her eldest son, Roy, had a special connection with it.
“That’s his go-kart,” Mudd said. “He loved his go-kart. He didn’t want to let anybody else drive it or ride in it.”
Roy wanted to share that joy with his own two daughters, but he died 18 years ago, before he could fix it up for them.
“That’s the reason I’ve kept it all these years because it was a part of him,” Mudd said.
Debora vowed she would fix it up one day: “I want to see my great can’t grandkids get out there and play in it, I really did, but I don’t know that I’ll ever get to see that now. It’s really destroyed my heart,” Mudd said.
She’s still holding out hope the thief will see this and return one of her most prized possessions.
“To have it back with me would mean everything to me,” Mudd said. “It’s worth millions and millions and millions of dollars.”
Mudd has a series of numbers scratched into it in places only she knows, so she can identify it. However, she hasn’t reported this to police. She is not interested in pressing charges. She says whoever took it can just leave it on her porch, no questions asked. She just wants it back home.
