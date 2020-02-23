Sullivan University closes The Bakery on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bakery on Bardstown Road has been closed by Sullivan University as of Saturday in order to refocus resources back into education.
Sullivan University announced that The Bakery was initially opened as an extension of their Baking & Pastry Arts program, allowing their students to have hands-on experience in the industry.
Due to its continued success and expansion, The Bakery began to focus more as a public service and less focused on education, with staffing and operation being separate from their own culinary educational programs.
“We believe our students are best served at this time by refocusing the resources invested in The Bakery back into our Baking & Pastry Arts educational programs. The University will continue to develop and maintain relationships within the local community to support opportunities for our students and graduates,” Sullivan University said in a statement.
Customers with prepaid orders through The Bakery will still have their orders fulfilled.
